Govt removes three Sena members from Saibaba trust committee

Press Trust of India  |  Shirdi 

Three members of the management committee of Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust, all belonging to the Shiv Sena, now ceased to be its members for failing to attend meetings of the committee, sources disclosed Monday.

The action against Manisha Kayande, Ravindra Mirlekar and Amol Kirtikar was initiated by the Law and Judiciary department of the BJP-led Maharashtra government.

As per a notification, issued recently, the trio failed to attend three successive meetings of the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Management Committee without obtaining leave as required under the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust (Shirdi) Act, 2004.

The trust manages the affairs of the famous Saibaba shrine in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

First Published: Mon, March 11 2019. 20:55 IST

