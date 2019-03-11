Govt removes three Sena members from Saibaba trust committee

Three members of the management committee of Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust, all belonging to the Shiv Sena, now ceased to be its members for failing to attend meetings of the committee, sources disclosed Monday.

The action against Manisha Kayande, Ravindra Mirlekar and Amol Kirtikar was initiated by the Law and Judiciary department of the BJP-led government.

As per a notification, issued recently, the trio failed to attend three successive meetings of the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Management Committee without obtaining leave as required under the (Shirdi) Act, 2004.

The trust manages the affairs of the famous Saibaba shrine in Ahmednagar district of

