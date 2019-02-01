Govt revises estimate for maintenance of aircraft for VVIP travel to Rs 420 cr

The government has revised upward its expenditure estimate for maintenance of aircraft for VVIP travel to Rs 420 crore for the current fiscal, as against Rs 141 crore allocated to the in last year's budget.

The VVIP category is comprised of the president, vice and the

In the 2019-20 budget, the government has proposed an expenditure of Rs 220 crore for maintenance cost of aircraft of for VVIP travel.

The government had allocated Rs 141 crore in 2018-19 for the maintenance of aircraft for VVIP travel, but the estimate has been now revised to Rs 420 crore.

Ram Nath Kovind, Vice M Venkaiah Naidu and visited several countries last year for bilateral meetings and multilateral summits.

