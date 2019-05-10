JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Campaigning ends for sixth phase of LS polls in Bengal

Campaigning ends in Haryana, two Union ministers in fray
Business Standard

IAF intercepts Georgian aircraft coming from Pakistan

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

An An-12 aircraft of Georgia was intercepted by the Indian Air Force after it entered Indian air space from Pakistan, deviating from its flight path, official sources said.

The aircraft was forced to land at Jaipur airfield by air defence aircraft of the IAF, they said.

The An-12 aircraft of Georgia, after getting airborne for Delhi from Karachi, deviated from its scheduled flight path and entered Indian air space from an unscheduled point in North Gujarat, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 18:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU