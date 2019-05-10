IAF intercepts Georgian aircraft coming from Pakistan

An aircraft of was intercepted by the after it entered Indian air space from Pakistan, deviating from its flight path, official sources said.

The aircraft was forced to land at by air defence aircraft of the IAF, they said.

The aircraft of Georgia, after getting airborne for from Karachi, deviated from its scheduled flight path and entered Indian air space from an unscheduled point in North Gujarat, the sources said.

