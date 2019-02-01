Govt to set up commission to protect cows, boost milk output

The government will set up a 'Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog' (National Cow Commission) to boost cow production and an effective implementation of laws and welfare schemes for cows, announced Friday.

He also increased the allocation for centrally sponsored scheme to Rs 750 crore for the current financial year from the Budget Estimate of Rs 301.50 crore.

"The animal husbandry and fisheries sector also needs considerable support. I have increased the allocation for the to Rs 750 crore in the current year itself," Goyal said presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20.

The Aayog aims to upscale sustainable genetic up-gradation of cow resources and to enhance production and productivity of cows, he said.

"The Aayog will also look after effective implementation of laws and welfare schemes for cows," the added.

The ruling and Opposition are competing in announcing welfare measures to protect cow, considered to be a holy animal by Hindus in

The as well as the BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh, has announced many schemes to protect cows. The Congress-ruled states, such as and Rajasthan, have also providing funds to set up cow shelters.

Welcoming the setting up of a cow commission, said this would boost cow conservation and productivity.

He also said icons like and had recognised the animal's significance to the Indian economy and society.

To provide sustained and focused attention towards development of this sector, the also announced creating a separate

is the second-largest fish-producing nation in the world accounting for 6.3 per cent of the global production, registering an average annual growth of over 7 per cent in recent years. The sector provides livelihood to about 1.45 crore people at the primary level, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)