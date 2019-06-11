Grassroots women's organisation in Andhra Pradesh wins prestigious UN award

A grassroots women's organisation in is among the 22 winners of a prestigious award given biennially to recognise outstanding efforts towards local, innovative,

The has been awarded the Equator Prize 2019, organised by the Equator Initiative within the Development Programme. Each of the 22 winners represents outstanding community and indigenous initiatives that are advancing for climate change and local sustainable development.

"In the Zaheerabad region of India, the promotes women-led regenerative agriculture and community-seed banks to empower Dalit and tribal women, promote sustainable land use, and achieve security," the citation said.

According to information on its website, the (DDS) is a two and half decade old grassroots organisation working in about 75 villages with women's voluntary village level associations in Medak District of

"The 5000 women members of the Society represent the poorest of the poor in their village communities. Most of them are dalits, the lowest group in the Indian social hierarchy," it said.

The women of the DDS sanghams have worked towards autonomy over production, seeds, natural resources, market and media.

Other winners of the prize include 'Solar Freeze' of Kenya, an initiative that is pioneering the production of portable solar cold rooms that reduce post-harvest losses of grown primarily by women smallholder farmers by 90 per cent, increase household incomes, and reduce through

'Indigenous Group of Dayak Iban Sungai Utik Long House'- that has protected an estimated 1.31 million tonnes of carbon in their 9,504-hectare customary forest and for decades fought against corporate interests; o Makana', Hawaii, a native Hawaiian grassroots initiative has woven together traditional, place-based knowledge and policy advocacy to sustainably manage their near-shore fisheries and



'Associacao Indigena Kisedje' in Brazil, an association of Kisedje indigenous people that has transformed the status quo by reclaiming their traditional lands and developing an innovative entrepreneurial model that uses the native pequi tree to restore landscapes, foster food security, and develop products for local and national markets.

The Equator Initiative received 847 nominations from 127 countries around the world. The winners were selected after an extensive, four-stage peer-review process guided by a of international experts. Winners will be celebrated at a high-level award ceremony in in September.

The organisation said that as sustainable community initiatives take root throughout the tropics, they are laying the foundation for a global movement of local successes that are collectively making a contribution to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As local and indigenous groups across the tropics demonstrate and exemplify sustainable development, the Equator Prize shines a spotlight on their efforts by celebrating them on an international stage.

