Former CM Janakiraman laid to rest in his native village in TN

Former and senior DMK leader R V Janakiraman, who passed away at a private hospital here, was laid to rest with full state honours at his native Alathur village in

He had died at the hospital here Monday due to age related ailments.

The body was kept at his residence here to enable the public pay homage and later taken by road to Alathur.

Full state honours was accorded to the leader and a 21 gun salute by the Armed police was also given to him.

The government had announced a three day mourning since Monday in memory of the leader.

Among those who paid their last respects were Puducherry V Narayanasamy, DMK M K Stalin, Ministers of the union territory, DMK legislators and cadres and former R Viswanathan (CPI).

He was Puducherry from 1996 to 2000.

He was elected from Nellithope segment here for five consecutive terms from 1985.

