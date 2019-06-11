Gunfight breaks out between militants and security forces in J-K's Baramulla

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday, police said.

The exchange of firing took place in Sopore during a search operation, an official spokesperson said.

He said the cordon has been strengthened to prevent the militants from escaping.

No casualties have been reported so far, the official added.

