Gunfight breaks out between militants and security forces in J-K's Baramulla

A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday, police said.
The exchange of firing took place in Sopore during a search operation, an official spokesperson said.
He said the cordon has been strengthened to prevent the militants from escaping.
No casualties have been reported so far, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
