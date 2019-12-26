Greaves Care, TVS Motor ink pact to support three-wheeler business

Greaves Care, the multi-brand spares and services arm of diversified engineering company Ltd on Thursday signed a pact with city-based to offer support to the latter's three-wheeler business across the country.

"Under this partnership, around 165 Greaves Care Centres will provide service support in the form of free services, warranty, post warranty..," a company statement said.

would have an assurance of robust service support from Greaves, enhancing the value proposition of the auto-rickshaws in a competitive market segment.

"As a responsible brand in the last-mile mobility segment, Greaves created the multi-brand service and spares ecosystem support for uninterrupted mobility, pan-India", Greaves Cotton, MD and CEO, Nagesh Basavanhalli said.

The partnership is in line with the vision to create a robust network of after-sales services for customers and nurture a long lasting relationship, he said.

For Greaves, the tie-up with was an opportunity to demonstrate its leadership in three-wheeler service and spares eco-system.

According to the company, currently due to lack of accessible service and support, three wheeler drivers face challenges arising out of lengthy down-time on vehicle repairs.

Greaves Care provides timely service, quick turn around time, on-site assistance, genuine spares, post-service support and experienced mechanics to ensure minimum down-time for three wheeler drivers.