Turkey 'common denominator' of region's troubles: Greek foreign minister

-
ALSO READ
Biden seeks phone call with Macron amid submarine deal row
Jaishankar discusses regional, global issues with his Greek counterpart
India, Greece call for respecting sovereignty, territorial integrity
Australia: France's recall of ambassador over submarine contract regretful
Europe fears Afghan refugee crisis after Taliban's takeover
-
Greece's foreign minister Friday called neighbour Turkey the common denominator of threats to stability in the region, including the use of migrants as a lever to apply geopolitical pressure.
Nikos Dendias accused Belarus of copying tactics used by Ankara last year when a tense stand off at the Greek-Turkish land border was triggered by the arrival of thousands of migrants and asylum seekers.
Unfortunately the common denominator of many of the challenges that we face in this region ... is our neighbour Turkey, Dendias said at a meeting in Athens with the foreign ministers of France, Egypt and Cyprus, Jean-Yves Le Drian, Sameh Shoukry and Nikos Christodoulides.
Greece and Turkey resumed high-level diplomatic talks in January for first time in nearly five years to try and ease tension over long standing boundary disputes in the Aegean Sea and eastern Mediterranean.
But they remain sharply at odds and Greece has launched a multi-billion military modernisation programme with large navy and air force orders from France and the United States.
Turkey maintains that it has been unfairly excluded from access to Mediterranean mineral resources and denies that it helped migrants mass at the Greek border last year.
Egypt and France largely sided with Greece in the disputes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU