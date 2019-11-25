JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » International » News

BSES discoms and Ola Electric Mobility to set up battery swapping stations in the city

Bailey all set to be Australia's new national selector
Business Standard

Greenhouse gas levels in atmosphere hit new high in 2018: UN

AFP  |  Geneva 

Greenhouse gases levels in the atmosphere, the main driver of climate change, hit a record high last year, the UN said on Monday, calling for swift action to safeguard "the future welfare of mankind."

"There is no sign of a slowdown, let alone a decline, in greenhouse gases concentration in the atmosphere despite all the commitments under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change," the head of the Meteorological Organization Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 25 2019. 15:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU