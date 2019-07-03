'Gremlins' prequel gets go-ahead

An animated version of the 1984 comedy horror film, "Gremlins", has officially received a series order from WarnerMedia.

The 10-episode show, titled "Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai", is a collaboration between Amblin Television and Warner Bros Animation.

It will debut on WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service.

According to Deadline, the animated show, set in 1920s, will follow Mr Wing, the Chinese grandfather as a young man as he goes on an adventure with the friendly Mogwai Gizmo.

"Along with a teenage street thief named Elle, Sam and Gizmo take a perilous journey through the Chinese countryside, encountering, and sometimes battling, colourful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore.

"On their quest to return Gizmo to his family and uncover a legendary treasure, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins," the official plotline of the show read.

Keye Luke played Mr Wing in the Joe Dante-directed box office hit and its 1990 sequel "Gremlins 2: The New Batch."



Tze Chun is writing and executive producing the show with Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Sam Register and Brendan Hay.

