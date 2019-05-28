Grocery shop-owner killed by miscreants

A grocery shop-owner was killed by unidentified miscreants in Bihar's district on Tuesday, police said.

The shop-owner identified as Prithivi Choudhary (60) was kidnapped my armed miscreants from his shop located at Veerpur bazar this afternoon, Sadar of Police, said.

The body of Choudhary was found from a field near Baba Asthan, the DSP said.

Police have detained two persons for questioning in connection with case, Singh said, adding that police have also seized a motorcycle, probably used the in the crime.

