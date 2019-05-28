Tributes paid to NTR on 96th birth anniversary

Rich tributes were paid Tuesday to TDP founder and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N T Rama Rao by his family members, TDP leaders and workers in Hyderabad and other places in Telangana on the occasion of his 96th birth anniversary.
TDP's Telangana unit president L Ramana and other leaders and workers paid homage to NTR at the NTR Ghat near the Hussain Sagar lake in the city.
NTR's family members, including grandsons Junior NTR and Kalyan Ram, both popular Telugu film stars, N Brahmani, a granddaughter of NTR and daughter-in-law of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, NTR's widow Lakshmi Parvathi, paid floral tributes at 'NTR Ghat.'
Addressing workers at the TDP office here, Ramana said NTR, who was born in an agricultural family, rose to become an uncrowned king in the Telugu film industry.
NTR brought path-breaking changes in politics and administration, he said.
It was NTR who made the world know the greatness of Telugus, TDP polit bureau member Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy said, according to a TDP release.
