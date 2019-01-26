Ground breaking ceremony for Machilipatnam Deep Sea Port on

-
ALSO READ
Rs 200 crore loan released for land acquisition for Machilipatnam Deep Sea Port
Procurement of pvt land for Machilipatnam deep sea port to begin mid-Nov: AP minister
Work on Machilipatnam port to begin in December, says CM
Machilipatnam port work to begin this month
Land purchase scheme for Machilipatnam deep sea port begins
-
A ground breaking ceremony to commence the construction work of a deep sea port here would be held on February 7.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would perform the 'bhoomi puja' for the project on February 7, Minister for Law and Justice, Sports, K Ravindra told reporters here Friday.
Navayuga group, developer of the Machilipatnam port has signalled its readiness to begin works, he said.
Nearly 4,000 acres of land would be handed over to the developer by January end while the rest (nearly 1,200 acres) would be allotted in the next phase, the Minister added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU