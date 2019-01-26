Ground breaking ceremony for Machilipatnam Deep Sea Port on

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Machilipatnam(AP) 

A ground breaking ceremony to commence the construction work of a deep sea port here would be held on February 7.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would perform the 'bhoomi puja' for the project on February 7, Minister for Law and Justice, Sports, K Ravindra told reporters here Friday.

Navayuga group, developer of the Machilipatnam port has signalled its readiness to begin works, he said.

Nearly 4,000 acres of land would be handed over to the developer by January end while the rest (nearly 1,200 acres) would be allotted in the next phase, the Minister added.

First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 10:55 IST

