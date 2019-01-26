President Ram Nath Kovind confers Ashoka Chakra on Nazir Wani

Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani, a militant-turned-soldier who laid down his life fighting a group of terrorists in in in November, was awarded the by Saturday.

The award -- India's highest peacetime gallantry honour -- was received by Wani's wife and mother at the celebrations at Rajpath. is the first Kashmiri to be conferred the

On November 25, 38-year-old Wani, hailing from Cheki Ashmuji in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, lost his life in a counter-terror operation against six terrorists in Hirapur village near Batgund in

Under intense hail of bullets from the terrorists, he eliminated the 'district commander' of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and one foreign terrorist in a daring display of raw courage, officials said.

In the ensuing gunfight, he was hit multiple times including on his head. He also injured another terrorist before succumbing to his grievous wounds, they said.

According to the citation, single-handedly killed two terrorists during the operation and injured a third one despite receiving

"In an unparalleled saga of sacrifice, Lance Naik prevented escape of the terrorists from the target house and made a huge contribution in neutralisation of six hardcore terrorists, in the process laying down his life upholding the highest tradition of the Indian Army," it said.

One of his colleagues, who wished not to be named, said he always volunteered for challenging missions, displaying great courage under adverse conditions and exposing himself to grave danger on numerous occasions in the line of duty.

joined the Army's 162 (Territorial Army) Light Infantry in 2004.

Wani was a recipient of the Sena Medal for gallantry twice in 2007 and 2018.

Wani was from a humble background and used to work for the benefit of the underprivileged sections of society in his locality.

is the highest peacetime military decoration for valour, courageous action or self-sacrifice away from the battlefield.

