'Grow a spine': Medics send postcard to health minister on Doctors' Day

On the occasion of Doctors' Day, a resident doctors' body Monday sent a postcard to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, alleging the government has "failed" in stopping attacks on doctors and asked him to "grow a spine".

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) also observed a black day on Monday in protest against "rising cases" of violence targeting the medical fraternity in the country.

The postcard, signed by FORDA Secretary General Dr Suni Arora, addresses Harsh Vardhan. "Honourable Union Minister for Health and Family Minister #GrowASpine,"



"I would like to draw your kind attention towards rising trend of brutal attacks on doctors nationwide. Doctors are facing wrath of angered patients and their attendants largely owing to poor infrastructure in state-run hospitals," Arora says.

Doctors at various hospital offered prayers and worked wearing Black badges.

RDA representatives also submitted a memorandum to the health minister through medical superintendent of respective hospitals, seeking deployment of hospital protection force at medical facilities nationwide.

They also demanded enactment of a central protection act, improvement in the basic infrastructure in state-run hospitals and regularising working hours of doctors.

They also demanded that the cases pertaining to assaults on doctors be taken up in fast tracks courts.

Arora says in the letter, "The government has failed miserably to improve basic infrastructure, to stop and halt brutal attacks on doctors and to take any measures to apprehend the perpetrators of such heinous crimes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)