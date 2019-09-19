JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Unsold inventory for top real estate developers scales new high in FY19
Business Standard

Groww raises $21.4 mn in Series B funding from Rabbit Captial, Sequoia

Groww, an investing platform offering direct mutual funds on its platform, has more than 2.5 million registered users

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Groww announced on Thursday it has raised a $21.4 million in Series B funding round from US-based VC firm Ribbit Capital along with existing investors Sequoia India and Y Combinator also participating in the round.

Bengaluru-headquartered Groww said it will use these funds to get top talent on board across engineering, product, and growth teams, and is looking to increase the team size to 200 plus soon.

The company said in a statement it also aims to use a significant portion of the capital to fortify tech capabilities and build super scalable infrastructure for investing.

Groww, an investing platform offering direct mutual funds on its platform, has more than 2.5 million registered users, the statement added.
First Published: Thu, September 19 2019. 09:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU