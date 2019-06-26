GSIA distances itself from Vibrant Goa Summit

Goa's industry body, the Small Industries Association, announced withdrawal of its support to the Vibrant Summit for investors Wednesday citing misgivings about its organizing body.

The summit, aimed at attracting investment and being promoted by Pramod Sawant, is scheduled to be held in October.

GSIA said the association withdrew the support as it needed clarifications about the Vibrant Foundation which is organizing the event.

Earlier this month Kamat had addressed a pre-summit program here expressing his support for the event.

A GSIA said its and advisory committees, which met on June 22 and 24, respectively, decided "unanimously" to pull out of the event.

"The decision was taken after it came to light that is a private trust over which GSIA has neither governance control nor any influence in decision- making process," he added.

"It was felt that any failure in governance by the foundation would affect our reputation as an associate," the said.

