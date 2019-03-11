Guaido says will ask Venezuela legislature to respond to blackout

Opposition said Sunday he will ask to declare a "state of alarm," authorizing the delivery of international aid in response to a catastrophic power that has paralyzed the country.

At least 15 patients with advanced kidney disease were reported to have died since the blackout began on Thursday, as hospitals struggled to provide and the threat of spoiling supplies put many on edge.

"We must attend to this catastrophe immediately. We cannot turn away from it," said Guaido, the 35-year-old of the who in January declared himself interim president, triggering a power struggle in the of 30 million.

He told reporters he is convening an emergency session of the for Monday to declare a "state of alarm" and authorize the delivery of international aid.

Such an action would set up another test of wills with Nicolas Maduro, who last month used the military to repel an opposition bid to bring in humanitarian supplies from and

Guaido said he will also call Monday for more street protests to pressure Maduro to step down.

"You have the right to go into the street, to protest, to demand, because this regime is letting Venezuelans die," he said, appealing to the armed forces "to stop covering for the dictator."



Guaido is recognised by more than 50 as Venezuela's acting president, which have backed his calls for new polls, but the military high command has so far stood by Maduro despite a plummeting economy and deep discontent.

In Washington, suggested members of the military were reconsidering their support for Maduro.

"There are countless conversations going on between members of the and members of the military in Venezuela, talking about what might come, how they might move to support the opposition," Bolton said in an interview on ABC's " " One reason the security forces have refrained from arresting Guaido, he said, "is Maduro fears if he gave that order, it would not be obeyed."



Maduro blames "imperialism" for the country's accumulating woes, and claims the power was caused by an electromagnetic attack on the Guri hydroelectric complex, which supplies 80 per cent of Venezuela's

Guaido dismissed that explanation as "Hollywoodesque." Critics blame the government for failing to maintain the power grid.

For ordinary Venezuelans, the blackout has piled misery upon an already agonizing day-to-day struggle to survive in a once prosperous country now reeling from hyperinflation and economic collapse.

"Every day is worse," said Edward Cazano, a 20-year-old who lives with his mother and three brothers in a poor neighbourhood called Pinto Salinas. "We have the in the world: no light, no water, sometimes no gas." Hospitals with back-up generators were using them for emergency services, leaving patients to cope in the dark.

"This has been horrible. Everything dark. Only some areas are operating with a generator," said Sol Santos, a 22-year-old whose daughter is hospitalized.

No national data was available about the impact of the power outage, but an NGO said at least 15 patients with advanced kidney disease died after they stopped receiving treatments in darkened hospitals.

Francisco Valencia, director of the Codevida health rights group, said some 10,200 people were at risk because units had switched off. "We are talking about 95 percent of units, which today likely hit 100 per cent, being paralyzed, due to the power outage," he said.

Businesses remained shut, and public transport barely functioned.

Francisca Rojas, a 62-year-old retiree who lives in Caracas' generally better off east side, described her sense anguish after three nights without power. "I am very nervous because this situation isn't being resolved. The we have in the refrigerator is going to spoil. How long are we going to endure this? she asked.

The blackout has been one of the worst and longest in recent memory in Venezuela, which is already suffering from serious shortages of and medicine due to the overarching economic crisis.

Problems have been exacerbated by hyperinflation that the says will reach 10 million per cent this year.

An estimated 2.7 million people have left the country since 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)