Trump to seek another USD 8.6 billion for border wall

US will seek USD 8.6 billion in fresh funding for a wall on the US- border in the 2020 budget request, likely triggering another fight with Congress, said Sunday.

The request, which is to be unveiled Monday, would far exceed the USD 5.7 billion Trump demanded last year, which led to an impasse that resulted in a 35-day partial shutdown of the US government, the longest ever.

Democratic congressional leaders and decried the move, warning Trump that another legislative defeat would await him.

Kudlow, interviewed on "Fox Sunday," conceded that the new request would likely mean a renewed fight in over wall funding. "I suppose there will be," he said.

But he said Trump "is going to stay with his wall. He is going to stay with his border security. I think it's essential."



In a joint statement, Pelosi and Schumer charged that Trump "hurt millions of Americans and caused widespread chaos when he recklessly shut down the government to try to get his expensive and ineffective wall."



" refused to fund his wall and he was forced to admit defeat and reopen the government. The same thing will repeat itself if he tries this again. We hope he learned his lesson," they said.

reported that the president's request for wall funding will come in the form of USD 5 billion from the and another USD 3.6 billion from the

That will be on top of the USD 6.7 billion in wall funding that Trump has ordered redirected from other government programs under a national emergency he declared last month.

He declared the emergency after the approved only USD 1.375 billion for construction of 55 miles (90 kilometers) of barriers along the border in

On a separate issue, Kudlow expressed optimism that US economic growth will surpass three percent "in 2019 and beyond," adding that the 2020 budget anticipates a five percent reduction in government spending.

