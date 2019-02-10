Venezuelan military official drops allegiance to Maduro

An active-duty who is a military doctor has dropped his allegiance to Nicolas Maduro, backing instead.

"Ninety per cent of us in the armed forces are really unhappy," said in a video released Saturday. "We are being used to keep them in power."



He urged his fellow soldiers to help allow humanitarian aid into The shipment of US aid is currently in Cucuta, Colombia, on the border.

Maduro has vowed to prevent the aid from entering, labeling it a precursor of a US invasion.

A week ago, also dropped his allegiance to Maduro. The military's backing is critical to the sway of power in

Venezuela's self-proclaimed Guaido on Friday refused to rule out the possibility of authorizing intervention to help force from power and alleviate a humanitarian crisis.

The launched a bid to oust Maduro last month, declaring himself interim president, a move recognized by the US and around 50 other countries, including 20 from the

Under Maduro's stewardship, oil-rich Venezuela's economy has collapsed leaving the country wracked by hyperinflation, recession and shortages of basic necessities such as and medicine.

