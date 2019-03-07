JUST IN
Guaido urges Europe to increase sanctions on Maduro regime: Spiegel interview

AFP  |  Berlin 

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido called on Europe Thursday to intensify financial sanctions against the regime of Nicolas Maduro, a day after Caracas expelled the German ambassador for "interference".

European countries "should strengthen financial sanctions against the regime. The international community must prevent Venezuelan money from being misused to kill opponents of the regime and indigenous peoples," Guaido, who declared himself interim president in January, said in an interview with the German news weekly Der Spiegel.

First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 12:30 IST

