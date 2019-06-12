Guar seed futures rise by Rs 20.5 per 10 quintal

seed prices rose by Rs 20.5 to Rs 4,173.5 per 10 in futures trade Wednesday as traders widened their bets.

Marketmen said raising of bets by speculators, tracking a firm trend at the spot market on thin supplies from growing belts amid sturdy demand, led to the rise in prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, seed contracts for June rose by Rs 20.5, or 0.49 per cent, to Rs 4,173.5 per 10 with an open interest of 3,920 lots.

Similarly, seed contracts for July hardened by Rs 25, or 0.59 per cent, to Rs 4,235 per 10 with an open interest of 1,19,650 lots.

