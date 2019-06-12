Boeing airliner deliveries tumble amid problems with 737 Max

With the 737 Max jet still grounded after two deadly crashes, deliveries of new jets are falling far behind last year's pace.

said Tuesday that it delivered 30 commercial airliners during May, down 56% from the 68 it made in May 2018.

Deliveries of 737s plummeted from 47 a year ago to just eight last month. All eight were an older model of 737, call the NG.

is still building Max jets in Washington state, but they are being parked for now.

The Chicago-based company has 4,550 unfilled orders for the Max but stopped deliveries after regulators around the world grounded the plane following crashes in and that killed 346 people. It's working on changes to implicated in the crashes.

Boeing reported a cancelled order for 71 Max planes that were to be leased to until the financially struggling Indian carrier suspended all flights in April. Boeing has not reported other large cancellations despite the Max's grounding.

Orders for all Boeing were "anemic" in May but should be better at next week's air show, said analyst

Shares of Boeing fell USD4.47, or 1.3 per cent, to close at USD349.33 on Tuesday.

They have dropped 21 per cent since early March, shortly before the second Max crash.

