Actor-politician Radha Ravi returns to AIADMK

Well-known Radha Ravi, who was suspended from the DMK earlier this year over his alleged misogynistic remarks about a popular south Indian actress, joined the AIADMK on Wednesday.

He returned to the ruling party's fold two years after he joined the DMK.

The joined the AIADMK after calling on K at his official residence here, a party release said.

is also the AIADMK's

Ravi, a versatile actor, had courted controversy in March this year after a video purportedly showing him making misogynistic remarks about went viral. His remarks drew condemnation from various quarters, prompting the DMK to suspend him.

DMK M K had said that his party would not tolerate such indiscipline.

Besides herself, celebrities like and had also criticised Ravi's remarks.

He had later expressed regret for his comments.

Ravi was elected MLA on an AIADMK ticket in a 2002 bypoll.

