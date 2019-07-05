Guj: 2 crocodiles rescued in 24 hours from firm, field

A crocodile was Friday found in the toilet of a private firm in Gujarat's Vadodara district, officials said, adding that it was rescued and released in the Ajwa Lake near here.

An employee of the firm, situated on the Vadodara- Halol highway, found the 4.5 feet crocodile in the toilet in the morning, following which a city-based animal rescue NGO and the state forest department were alerted, an official said.

"A forest department team and Hitesh Parmar of the Wildlife Rescue Trust NGO managed to rescue the crocodile and release it in Ajwa lake. We believe it might have come from nearby Vishwamitri river. It might have entered the firm's toilet last night," said forest department official M Vasava.

Late Thursday night, another crocodile was rescued from a field in Mesrad village in Vadodara's Karjan tehsil, forest department official Vijaysinh Gadhavi said.

"Volunteers of Wildlife Rescue Trust and forest staff rescued the 6-foot crocodile after being alerted by the owner of the field. We will release it in nearby Dhadhar river soon," Gadhavi said.

