Guj: 2 Pak nationals held, boat seized in Sir Creek area

Two Pakistani nationals were apprehended on Monday by the (BSF) and their boat seized from the Sir Creek area in Gujarat's district, an said.

He said a probe has begun in the vicinity to find out more details about the two Pakistani nationals, he added.

In an incident that happened earlier this month, a group of fishermen from the neighbouring country had managed to flee when confronted by BSF personnel in the Sir Creek area.

Their boat was, however, seized by the border guarding force at the time.

Sir Creek is a tidal estuary (partially enclosed coastal body) that separates from the Pakistani province of

