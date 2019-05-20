NCW issues notice to Vivek Oberoi for 'misogynist' post on Twitter

The on Monday sent a notice to and asked him to give an explanation for sharing an "insulting" and "misogynist" post on comparing poll results and Bachchan's personal life.

The actor's post is "extremely offensive, unethical and shows disrespect towards the dignity and respect of women in general", the women's panel said in its notice.

It asked to tender an explanation in the matter.

"You have made insulting and misogynistic post on carrying picture of a minor girl and a woman. It has been reported that you had drawn a sly comparison between the poll result and a woman's personal life," the notice said.

Condemning the actor's tweet, NCW posted on the microblogging site, "This tweet is absolutely Disgusting, distasteful, and degrading a women. @NCWIndia will be serving notice to @vivekoberoi."



on Monday faced the wrath of social media users, including and Swati Maliwal, for sharing a "distasteful" and "crass" meme targeting Bachchan's relationships.

Oberoi, who reportedly dated the actor-former Miss World in early 2000s, posted a meme with three panels, one with him, another with and a third with her husband and daughter

The meme is a take on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the results of which will be declared on Thursday.

"Haha! creative! No politics here... just life," Oberoi captioned the photo.

