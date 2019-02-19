Guj doc on run after being accused of rape held in Mumbai

A Vadodara-based doctor who was on the run after being accused of rape by his colleague has been arrested from Mumbai, a senior police said here Tuesday.

A colleague of Dr had accused him of rape seven days ago and he was absconding since, Deputy Commissioner of said.

"Dr was held from area in on Monday night and brought to He was produced in the court of JG Shah who remanded him in police custody till February 25," Jadeja said.

The said that a had filed a complaint that she and the accused, a neurosurgeon, were working together since 2013 and he had sexually assaulted her in 2014 and had threatened her to not reveal it to anyone.

The accused, despite being married with two children, had also promised to marry her, police said.

