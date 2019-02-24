Guj: Farmer held for cultivating cannabis, opium poppy

A farmer was arrested Saturday evening in Gujarat's Patan district for allegedly growing cannabis and opium poppy on his farm plot, a police official said.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Patan police's Special Operations Group and personnel from Harij police station raided Jivanji Thakor's farmland in Piplana village and seized 1,069 kilograms cannabis and 113 kilograms opium poppy, sub inspector H L Joshi said.
He valued the contraband at over Rs 70 lakh, comprising Rs 64.76 lakh for the cannabis and Rs 5.66 lakh for opium poppy.
Thakor has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU