JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Real Kashmir draw 2-2 with Indian Arrows in I-League

Jayalalithaa's role in Tamil Nadu's development indelible: PM
Business Standard

Guj: Farmer held for cultivating cannabis, opium poppy

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

A farmer was arrested Saturday evening in Gujarat's Patan district for allegedly growing cannabis and opium poppy on his farm plot, a police official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Patan police's Special Operations Group and personnel from Harij police station raided Jivanji Thakor's farmland in Piplana village and seized 1,069 kilograms cannabis and 113 kilograms opium poppy, sub inspector H L Joshi said.

He valued the contraband at over Rs 70 lakh, comprising Rs 64.76 lakh for the cannabis and Rs 5.66 lakh for opium poppy.

Thakor has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, February 24 2019. 17:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements