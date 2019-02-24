Pak general flattered Musharraf to get his support for Kargil war: Journalist

Some Pakistani generals who planned the 1999 against flattered the then that he was more daring than his predecessors to execute this venture, according to a Pakistani

Nasim Zehra, the of a book titled 'From Kargil to the Coup: Events that shook Pakistan', said this during a discussion on her book at Literary Festival held here on Saturday.

The discussed was moderated by British

Narrating the conversations between Musharraf and other three generals involved in the Kargil planning, Zehra said: "'If the Kargil operation was so simple why it was not carried out before,' asked Musharraf. One replied 'no one was more daring than you and only you can execute it.' The three generals also said their neck were on the line in this operation."



"Those who planned the Kargil operation committed a big blunder at the planning stage thinking that would not respond. But that did not happen and reacted strongly and there were many causalities (of Pakistani troops)," she said.

Zehra held detailed discussion on the role of some generals who planned the Kargil operation in October/November 1998 ahead of the talks between the the then and his Indian counterpart and the consequences faced in the wake of the operation.

She said India had no idea about the Kargil plan till May 1999. They (generals) moved the troops without even the knowledge of a key "When the Kargil conflict took place journalists like me believed the version that it was the job of Mujaheedin.

The further said the civilian government and other institutions including the intelligence agencies and the were kept in darkness about the Kargil operation.

"When was briefed about the operation after its launch, he was told that "you would become Fateh-i- (victorious of Kashmir)." On this then intervened and said the talks were underway between the two countries on the issue, the said "how can you take through dialogue."



Zehra said Sharif expressed his astonishment when the told him that crossed over the LoC (Line of Control).

Sharif then backed the operation 'as it was in national interest'.

She said after India's strong response Sharif left for the where he was told by then that "you have to get out (of Kargil)".

