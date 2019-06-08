Guj: Heatwave conditions to prevail over next 2 days, says IMD

Heatwave conditions prevailing over parts of north and is likely to continue for the next two days, the Meteorological Department said Saturday.

The IMD said Ahmedabad recorded a maximum temperature of 44.1 degree Celsius, which was a positive departure of 3.4 degree Celsius from normal, while Surendranagar remained the hottest district in the state Saturday at 45.5 degree Celsius.

In a release, the IMD further said Deesa, Gandhinagar, and recorded temperatures of over 44 degree Celsius.

and recorded maximum temperature of 44.6 degree Celsius each, it said.

The IMD's Ahmedabad meteorological centre predicted similar heatwave conditions to continue over parts of north districts, namely Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, as well as Rajkot, Amreli, and in the Saurashtra- region.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)