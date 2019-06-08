Maha Cong wants govt to observe late Chavan's birth centenary

The Congress in Maharashtra has demanded that the state government observe the birth centenary year of former chief minister Shankarrao Chavan at the official level.
In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, senior Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde stated that Chavan's contribution in various fields was immense.
"Chavan had also served as Union minister of finance, home and defence in his political career. He was an able administrator. He had participated in the struggle for liberation of Marathwada. His contribution in the fields of politics, education, cooperation, agriculture and irrigation was significant. His role in construction of Jaikwadi dam to end the water woes of Marathwada was also important," Shinde said.
He urged Fadnavis to make an announcement in this regard in the upcoming session of the state legislature beginning June 17.
Chavan's 100th birth anniversary falls on July 14, 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU