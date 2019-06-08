Union minister inaugurates jaggery festival in Muzaffarnagar

Kumar inaugurated a three-day ' Mahotsav' ( festival) here Saturday.

The first-of-its-kind festival will continue till June 10, District Magistrate said.

manufacturers from various places will display their products at the festival, he told reporters here.

After inaugurating the festival, Balyan, the of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, said more than a hundred modern units will be established in district where chocolate and other sweets will be manufactured from 'gur'.

He said the government would look into the demands of jaggery manufacturers, including providing GST exemption and for manufacturing units and bringing jaggery under agricultural produce.

According to district officials, the jaggery mandi in in western is the largest in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)