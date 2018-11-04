Guj: Inquiry ordered into video showing 2 teachers kissing

An inquiry has been initiated into a video showing a couple, reportedly teachers at a primary school in district, cuddling and kissing, a senior department said Sunday.

The video, shot on a mobile phone inside a classroom located in Bhaman village in Sanjeli taluka, was posted on

The identities of the two teachers in the video are not clear and an inquiry has been ordered, District Primary Officer N G Vyas said.

He said some villagers had complained of "nuisance" in this connection and had submitted this video.

"The inquiry will be conducted by the Taluka Primary Officer and a report will be submitted in a week or so after which we will take appropriate action," he said.

