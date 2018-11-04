Shakun Batra has discussed Osho's story with me: Aamir Khan

Sunday revealed that had approached him for a film on the life of Rajneesh, popularly known as Osho, but the said he is waiting for a bound script before he takes a decision.

earlier told that he was developing a story on Osho's life. He had said that it would be an ambitious project and he needed to right people on board.

"He (Shakun) has discussed the project with me. I am waiting to hear the script. It all depends on how the script turns out," said in an interview here on his involvement with the film on Osho.

Asked about the status of "Mogul", which he was going to produce with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, said, "You must have read the statement. That's the status."



The is the first mainstream name to have taken a tough stand in the wake of #MeToo movement.

Without taking any names, Aamir had announced his and filmmaker-wife Kiran Rao's departure from the project as producers, after he learnt of sexual misconduct allegations against Kapoor is no longer helming the film.

Asked if there was any development with regards to "Mogul", he replied in the negative.

Aamir was recently in where he met along with other members from the film industry.

Commenting on the exchange, the said, "It was a good meeting. We discussed some of the issues that the industry is facing."



The 53-year-old superstar was recently spotted at an airport holding a copy of "The Condensed Mahabharata by Vyasa", fuelling rumours that he has started work on his most ambitious project "Mahabharata".

Reports say he will start work after the release of "Thugs of Hindostan".

Asked about the speculation, Aamir said he is yet to zero in on his next project.

"I have no idea what I am doing next. There are always lots of talks for everything. I am not committed for anything right now. I have not thought what I will do next. I am right now focused on 'Thugs of Hindostan'," he said.

