Indrajith shines as TN-MP match ends in draw

: Baba Indrajith hit an unbeaten century as the team finished at 236 for 4 on the final day of the rain-hit Elite Group 'B' match against here Sunday.

The hosts innings finished at 236 for 4 in 77.4 overs in reply to Madhya Pradeshs 393 as rain intervened again.

The two teams finished with one point each as the first innings was incomplete.

After the third day's play was washed out yesterday owing to incessant rains, resumed its first innings at zero for no loss and saw openers and Murali Vijay negotiate the early spell by bowlers to take the score to 43 for no loss.

Vijay, who appeared to be confident in his knock of 19, edged a delivery from Avesh Khan to wicketkeeper Ankit Dane.

Mukund (28) fell nine runs later for 28, which contained four boundaries, caught superbly by of the of spinner Ankit Sharma.

Indrajith and his twin brother (who came in at No.3) added 80 runs in nearly 30 overs with some enterprising play.

Indrajith was in fine touch and hit some sparkling shots and his partnership with Aparajith gave the innings some impetus.

After Aparajiths exit, the was involved in a half-century partnership with (17), who didn't look at his fluent best.

Later, Indrajith and B Anirudh Sitaram (28 not out) put on 51 runs for the fifth wicket before rain brought about a premature end to proceedings.

Earlier, made 393, riding on Patidar's brilliant 196.

For Tamil Nadu, Test spinner R Ashwin and paceman M Mohammed, who took a hat-trick, scalped four wickets, were the star performers.

Mohammed's hat-trick included the wickets of Yash Dubey, Patidar and Mihir Hirwani.

In other matches in the group, Bengal and secured three points each by gaining the first innings lead against and respectively, while and had to settle for a point each as the first innings was not completed in a rain-affected encounter at Thiruvananthapuram.

Brief scores: 393 in 157.4 overs (Rajat Patidar 196, Aryaman 51, Naman Ojha 45, R Ashwin 4 for 85, M Mohammed 4 for 98) vs TN 236 for 4 in 77.4 overs (B Indrajith 103 not out, B Aparajith 31, Anirudh Sitaram 28 not out).

Points: TN: 1; MP: 1.

At Thiruvananthapuram: 495 for 6 declared in 164 overs ( 147, V A Jagadeesh 113 not out, Jalaj Saxena 58, Sanju Samson 53, Saketh 3 for 110) vs 228 for 5 in 112 overs (B Sandeep 56 not out, Himalay Agarwal 48, Akshay Chandran 2 for 44).

Points: Kerala: 1, Hyderabad: 1.

At Amtar: Bengal 380 all out in 116.1 overs ( 55, Anustup Majumdar 52, 48, PP Jaswal 5 for 81, RR Dhawan 2 for 56) and 203 for 3 in 67 overs ( 87, A R Eswaran 76) vs 324 all out in 115 overs (A K Bains 86, S L Verma 46, Praditpa Pramanik 4 for 60).

Points: Bengal: 3, HP: 1.

At Vizag: 414 all out in 156.2 overs (Sanvir Singh 110, 68 not out, Mandeep Singh 68, Shubman Gill 56, B Ayyappa 3 for 78, Karn Sharma 3 for 115) vs Andhra Pradesh 423 all out in 156.5 overs ( 181, K S Bharat 76, B Sumanth 54, Shoaib 52, 5 for 129).

