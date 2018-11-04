Indrajith shines as TN-MP match ends in draw

-
: Tamil Nadu captain Baba Indrajith hit an unbeaten century as the team finished at 236 for 4 on the final day of the rain-hit Ranji Trophy Elite Group 'B' match against Madhya Pradesh here Sunday.
The hosts innings finished at 236 for 4 in 77.4 overs in reply to Madhya Pradeshs 393 as rain intervened again.
The two teams finished with one point each as the first innings was incomplete.
After the third day's play was washed out yesterday owing to incessant rains, Tamil Nadu resumed its first innings at zero for no loss and saw openers Abhinav Mukund and Murali Vijay negotiate the early spell by MP bowlers to take the score to 43 for no loss.
Vijay, who appeared to be confident in his knock of 19, edged a delivery from Avesh Khan to wicketkeeper Ankit Dane.
Mukund (28) fell nine runs later for 28, which contained four boundaries, caught superbly by Rajat Patidar of the bowling of spinner Ankit Sharma.
Indrajith and his twin brother Baba Aparajith (who came in at No.3) added 80 runs in nearly 30 overs with some enterprising play.
Indrajith was in fine touch and hit some sparkling shots and his partnership with Aparajith gave the innings some impetus.
After Aparajiths exit, the captain was involved in a half-century partnership with Vijay Shankar (17), who didn't look at his fluent best.
Later, Indrajith and B Anirudh Sitaram (28 not out) put on 51 runs for the fifth wicket before rain brought about a premature end to proceedings.
Earlier, Madhya Pradesh made 393, riding on Patidar's brilliant 196.
For Tamil Nadu, Test spinner R Ashwin and paceman M Mohammed, who took a hat-trick, scalped four wickets, were the star performers.
Mohammed's hat-trick included the wickets of Yash Dubey, Patidar and Mihir Hirwani.
In other matches in the group, Bengal and Andhra Pradesh secured three points each by gaining the first innings lead against Himachal Pradesh and Punjab respectively, while Kerala and Hyderabad had to settle for a point each as the first innings was not completed in a rain-affected encounter at Thiruvananthapuram.
Brief scores: Madhya Pradesh 393 in 157.4 overs (Rajat Patidar 196, Aryaman Vikram Birla 51, Naman Ojha 45, R Ashwin 4 for 85, M Mohammed 4 for 98) vs TN 236 for 4 in 77.4 overs (B Indrajith 103 not out, B Aparajith 31, Anirudh Sitaram 28 not out).
Points: TN: 1; MP: 1.
At Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala 495 for 6 declared in 164 overs (Sachin Baby 147, V A Jagadeesh 113 not out, Jalaj Saxena 58, Sanju Samson 53, Saketh 3 for 110) vs Hyderabad 228 for 5 in 112 overs (B Sandeep 56 not out, Himalay Agarwal 48, Akshay Chandran 2 for 44).
Points: Kerala: 1, Hyderabad: 1.
At Amtar: Bengal 380 all out in 116.1 overs (Manoj Tiwary 55, Anustup Majumdar 52, Abhishek Kumar Raman 48, PP Jaswal 5 for 81, RR Dhawan 2 for 56) and 203 for 3 in 67 overs (Abhishek Raman 87, A R Eswaran 76) vs Himachal Pradesh 324 all out in 115 overs (A K Bains 86, S L Verma 46, Praditpa Pramanik 4 for 60).
Points: Bengal: 3, HP: 1.
At Vizag: Punjab 414 all out in 156.2 overs (Sanvir Singh 110, Mayank Markande 68 not out, Mandeep Singh 68, Shubman Gill 56, B Ayyappa 3 for 78, Karn Sharma 3 for 115) vs Andhra Pradesh 423 all out in 156.5 overs (Ricky Bhui 181, K S Bharat 76, B Sumanth 54, Shoaib Mohammed Khan 52, Mayank Markande 5 for 129).
