Guj man killed after being attacked by cow

A 60-year-old man died after being attacked by a cow on Friday night in Nagar in Vinzol locality here, police said.

A said deceased Gopinath Tiwari and his family were having sugarcane juice from a stall at around 9:30pm when the cow charged at him.

"He sustained severe injuries in the attack that lasted for about 15 minutes. People around tried to save him but the cow wouldn't relent. Tiwari was declared dead on arrival at here. We have registered an accidental death case," the said.

