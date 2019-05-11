ISRO to launch RISAT, a radar imaging satellite, on May 22 from Sriharikota

The (ISRO) Saturday said the PSLV-C46, on its 48th mission, would launch RISAT, a radar imaging earth observation satellite, on May 22.

The launch, subject to weather condition, would take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, a press release from the space agency said here.

The is the 14th flight of PSLV in 'core-alone' configuration, the statement said.

The RISAT-2B would be placed in an orbit of 555 km at an inclination of 37 degrees, it said.

has made provision for the public to view the launch from recently opened viewers' gallery at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

Online registration to watch the take-off would start five days before the launch, it said.