Guj: South, central areas to get heavy rain over next 2 days

Parts of south Gujarat got extremely heavy rainfall Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department stating that districts in the south and central parts of the state were likely to receive heavy rainfall over the next two days with upper cyclonic circulation formed over the region.

The IMD warned of heavy rains in Valsad, Navsari, Dangs, Surat, Narmada, Chhota Udepur and Vadodara districts over the next two days, adding that upper cyclonic circulation had formed over the south Gujarat region.

"Extremely heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in the districts of south Gujarat region namely Valsad. Heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Valsad, Navsari, Vadodara, Surat, Bharuch, Ahmedabad and in Daman and Dadra and Nagar Haveli," the IMD said.

"An upper cyclonic circulation lies over south Gujarat and neighbourhood between 3.1 and 4.5 kilometres above mean sea level. An upper air cyclonic circulation lies at 5.8 km above mean sea level over south-west Rajasthan and the neighbourhood," it said.

Valsad received 130 millimetres rainfall in a 24-hour period till Saturday morning, while Bhavnagar and Vadodara got 52.8 and 34 mm rainfall respectively, IMD data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)