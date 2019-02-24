Guj: Two groups clash in Anand, 6 houses set on fire

A clash broke out between people from two communities in Gujarat's district on Sunday evening resulting in six houses being set on fire, police said.

Seventeen teargas shells had to be fired to stop the stone-pelting crowds and bring the situation under control in locality in Khambhat town here, Superintendent of Police Makarand Chauhan said.

He said no one was injured in the incident but six houses were set ablaze by the mob.

"Children were playing by throwing stones at each other. However, matters soon turned serious and led to a clash, leading to six houses being set on fire. Investigations are on to find out what caused the clash." Chauhan said.

He informed that 200 police personnel, under four deputy superintendents of police, have been deployed at the spot to maintain peace.

