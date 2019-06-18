Gujarat BJP aiming to add 56 lakh new members

BJP chief said Tuesday that the wants to increase its membership by 50 per cent against the target of 20 per cent set by the central leadership.

Membership drive would start on July 6, the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookherjee, founder of Jan Sangh, the BJP's predecessor, and end on August 11, Vaghani told reporters in Gandhinagar.

He was speaking after holding a meeting of state leaders on the membership drive.

"The central leadership has set a target of increasing members by 20 per cent. But since the unit is known for setting new benchmarks, we have decided we will add 50 per cent more members to our existing 1.13 crore primary members in Gujarat," said Vaghani.

In other words, the state BJP is planning to enroll over 56 lakh new members.

"Our plan is to enroll people from different walks of life," Vaghani added.

