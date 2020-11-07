Gujarat registers 1,046 fresh coronavirus cases, five more fatalities

The number of cases



in rose to 1,79,679 on Saturday with 1,046 new cases being reported, the state health department said.

With the death of five patients, the COVID-19 death toll in the state went up to 3,756, it said.

As many as 931 patients were discharged during the day, which took the total number of recovered cases to 1,63,777, said the department.

With this, the state recorded a recovery rate of 91.15 per cent.

51,761 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, at the rate of 796.32 tests per day per million population.

This took the total samples tested for the virus in the state so far to 64,16,963.

COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,79,679, new cases 1,046, death toll 3,756, discharged 1,63,777, active cases 12,146 and people tested so far 64,16,963.