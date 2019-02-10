Gujjar agitation: Seven trains cancelled, nine diverted in Rajasthan

Seven trains were cancelled and two partially cancelled whereas nine trains were diverted on Sunday due to the ongoing Gujjar agitation in Rajasthan's district, officials said.

According to a North Western Railway (NWR) spokesperson, the cancelled trains include Hazrat Nizamuddin-Udaipur and Udaipur-Hazrat Nizamuddin while Bayana- and Jaipur-Bayana were partially cancelled between Bayana and Swai Madhopur.

The agitation has affected the train movement in NWR and West Central Railway (WCR) zones of the Indian Railways causing inconvenience to common people.

In the WCR region, nearly 200 trains were cancelled, partially cancelled or diverted on Friday and Saturday.

Members of the Gujjar community are holding a sit-in on railway tracks in Malarna Dungar of district from Friday evening to press government for their demand of 5 per cent quota to five communities, including Gujjars in jobs and educational institutes.

