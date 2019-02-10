'Gully Boy' gets thundering response at Berlinale 2019

Zoya Akhtar's much-awaited film "Gully Boy", featuring and in lead, had a packed house premiere at the ongoing

Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director, Festival shared on that the film was well-received and he has never seen such a response for any movie at Berlinale in past two decades.

"Watched the world premiere tonight in a packed house with @RanveerOfficial, @aliaa08 & @ZoyaAkhtarOff present. Biggest cheers I've heard in 20+ years at the Berlinale," he wrote alongside a picture of Ranveer meeting the audience post the premiere.

The festival's official handle thanked Ranveer for his energetic rap performance on film's track "Apna Time Aayega"



"Thank you @RanveerOfficial , we had a blast last night, you were absolutely amazing," the tweet read.

Ranveer, 33, said it was a "memorable" night for him.

"It was a truly memorable night! Thank you so much for having us," he tweeted in response to the festival's post.

"Gully Boy", produced by and Farhan Akhtar, features Ranveer as an up-and-coming who sets out to achieve his dream by rhyming about his life on the streets.

The film, also starring Kalki Koechlin, and Vijay Raaz, will release on February 14.

