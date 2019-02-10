'Gully Boy' gets thundering response at Berlinale 2019

-
ALSO READ
'Gully Boy' cast to walk the ramp at LFW Summer/Resort 2019
Surprised by the criticism: Zoya Akhtar on 'elite class' filmmaker tag
Ranveer, Alia set the stage on fire at the music launch of "Gully Boy"
Have been an admirer of Alia's work, craft: Ranveer
Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's 'Gully Boy' set for world premiere at Berlin Film Festival
-
Zoya Akhtar's much-awaited film "Gully Boy", featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead, had a packed house premiere at the ongoing Berlin International Film Festival.
Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director, Toronto International Film Festival shared on Twitter that the film was well-received and he has never seen such a response for any movie at Berlinale in past two decades.
"Watched the GULLY BOY world premiere tonight in a packed house with @RanveerOfficial, @aliaa08 & @ZoyaAkhtarOff present. Biggest cheers I've heard in 20+ years at the Berlinale," he wrote alongside a picture of Ranveer meeting the audience post the premiere.
The festival's official Twitter handle thanked Ranveer for his energetic rap performance on film's track "Apna Time Aayega"
"Thank you @RanveerOfficial , we had a blast last night, you were absolutely amazing," the tweet read.
Ranveer, 33, said it was a "memorable" night for him.
"It was a truly memorable night! Thank you so much for having us," he tweeted in response to the festival's post.
"Gully Boy", produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, features Ranveer as an up-and-coming rapper who sets out to achieve his dream by rhyming about his life on the Mumbai streets.
The film, also starring Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz, will release on February 14.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU