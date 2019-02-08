Gujjars begin dharna on rail tracks in Rajasthan over quota

Gujjar leader and his supporters Friday began a sit-in on the rail tracks in Rajasthan's district, forcing authorities to divert trains.

The protesters are demanding five per cent reservation to Gujjars, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and Gadaria in government jobs and educational institutions.

Chief Minister appealed to the people to maintain peace.

Train movement was affected due to the dharna at Malarna Doongar tehsil -- around 125 km southeast of Seven trains were diverted in the Sawai Madhopur-Bayana section in Kota division, said Abhay Sharma, chief officer of the North Western Railway.

"Things are changing fast. I have not come here, but the crowd has brought me on the railway tracks. People cannot be fooled all the time. It is a fight to do or die. The should stand on its promise. It will be a peaceful protest. I will lead the protest and the youths will support," Bainsla, who heads the Gujjar Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti, told reporters.

Additional police forces have been deployed in range -- under which falls -- to tackle any "Seventeen RAC ( Armed Constabulary) companies, including a special task force, have been deployed in the range," Bhupendra Sahu, general of Bharatpur Range, said.

" officers, who have experience of working in the area, have been assigned duties. The situation is completely under control," Sahu added.

Gehlot said the government was ready to hold talks. "The government is serious in resolving the issue and ready to hold talks. The government had heard the issues in the previous tenure and made efforts at the state level. I appeal people to maintain peace."



sources said a committee, comprising Raghu Sharma, Vishvendra Singh, Social and senior government officials, had been constituted to hold talks with the agitators.

Bainsla had last month gave a 20-day ultimatum to the to clear its stand on over the reservation demand, failing which he threatened of reviving the quota agitation.

As the deadline lapsed on Friday, Bainsla held a 'maha panchayat' at Malarna Doongar and started the sit-in.

Currently, the five communities are getting one-per cent separate reservation under the most-backward category in addition to the Other Backward Class (OBC) quota.

