Gunbattle breaks out between militants and security forces in Kishtwar, 2 cops injured

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

A gunbattle broke out between militants and security forces in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, in which two policemen were injured, officials said.

On information about the presence of some militants, an operation was launched in Marwah belt of the district, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, M K Sinha told PTI.

As a police team was closing in, it came under heavy fire from the militants, resulting in an exchange of fire, he said.

In the gunbattle, two policemen have been injured, he said.

He said reinforcement has been sent to the area and the operation is going on, he said.

The officials said two to three militants are believed to be holed up the area.

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 14:05 IST

