3 killed, 10 injured after SUV falls in gorge in J-K's Doda

Three people were killed and 10 others injured when an overloaded vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in district of and Kashmir, police said Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday night when an SUV on its way to Bhalla in district from skidded off the road and rolled down a 200-ft deep gorge at Khaleeni belt, they said.

A rescue operation was launched and 13 people were rushed to the district hospital where three were declared brought dead by the doctors.

Three others were stated to be serious, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Badal, and Chanku Ram, all residents of Kumari in Bhalla, they said.

Officials said that the vehicle was carrying 13 passengers while it can only accommodate nine.

