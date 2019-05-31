Two feared drowned in Ganga river in UP

Two men were feared to have drowned in river here on Friday morning, police said.

Munnan Ali (26) and Upendra Jaiswal (27) were taking a dip in the river at Sandipan ghat, along with two others, when they accidently went to the deeper side, they said.

While locals rushed to save them, Ali and Jaiswal were feared drowned, they said, adding efforts were on to trace them.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)