Gurgaon boy wins New South Wales men's Amateur Golf Championship

India's Kartik Sharma added another feather to his cap, winning the New South Wales men's Amateur Golf Championship held at the Terrey Hills Golf and Country Club in Australia.
Kartik notched up a magnificent win over Australia's Nathan Barberie in the scheduled 36-hole final to emerge as champion.
The Gurgaon golfer has been playing for India since the age of 10 as part of the National Squad.
He had been selected to represent Indian Golf Union (IGU) for three events in Australia namely Australian Masters of the Amateur Championship (Jan 8-11), Australian Amateur Championship (Jan 15-20) and NSW Amateur Championship (Jan 21-25).
"Starting the year, I had it as one of my goals to win an event internationally. People were asking me if it was achievable and I knew it was because I know what I am capable of. I thought I could win and it feels great to have won this event," Kartik said.
Kartik had won the Indian golf union (IGU) western India amateur golf championship 2018, which took place at the Poona golf course.
The 18-year-old golfer has been a part of the DLF Excellence Program, a joint initiative of DLF Foundation and DLF Golf Academy.
